Mayfield excited for first start in Browns-Steelers rivalry

Mayfield is no stranger to rivalries. At Oklahoma he played in two big ones, the Red River Showdown between his Sooners and the Texas Longhorns, and the in-state rivalry with Oklahoma State. He loves these games. “Football is a physical game, and when it comes to rivalry games, that is when it is the most physical. A lot of things, assignment errors and stuff like that can be overcome by imposing your will on the other team. That is what AFC North is about, and that is what this rivalry is about. When it comes down to it, you have to do your job, but a lot of the time, the team that runs the ball the best and is the most physical wins.”