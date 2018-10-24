Medina organization scamming veteran supporters out of money

MEDINA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Medina County Veterans Service Office is warning residents that an organization by the name of “Outreach” has been supposedly scamming people out of money at local Walmarts.
“Outreach” has reportedly been telling people the collected money is being donated to the Medina County Veterans Service Office.
However, the MCVSO says “they are NOT collecting for our office or any other entity of Medina County. We have no idea who they may or may not be helping within out community.”
