NFL reviewing hit on botched Baker Mayfield call

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The NFL is rethinking it’s decision to pick up the flag last Sunday when the Browns played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
During the fourth quarter Baker Mayfield slid at the end of a 35-yard run on second-and-26.
Shortly after Mayfield’s knee hit the ground, Whitehead’s helmet hit the side of Mayfield’s head.
The league is currently reviewing the play for possible punishment.
Whitehead will likely be fined, acknowledging that the hit was illegal.
If he is fined for impermissible use of the helmet, the minimum payment will be $26,739.
As of now, the NFL is declining comment.
