NFL reviewing hit on botched Baker Mayfield call

Jordan Whitehead may be penalized for a hemet to helemt hit on the quarterback.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) (Mark LoMoglio)
By Randy Buffington | October 24, 2018 at 6:23 AM EST - Updated October 24 at 6:24 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The NFL is rethinking it’s decision to pick up the flag last Sunday when the Browns played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the fourth quarter Baker Mayfield slid at the end of a 35-yard run on second-and-26.

Shortly after Mayfield’s knee hit the ground, Whitehead’s helmet hit the side of Mayfield’s head.

The league is currently reviewing the play for possible punishment.

Whitehead will likely be fined, acknowledging that the hit was illegal.

If he is fined for impermissible use of the helmet, the minimum payment will be $26,739.

The quarterback was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head. He had not yet begun his slide. There is therefore no foul.
Shawn Hochuli

As of now, the NFL is declining comment.

