Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold with a little lake effect rain

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A cold air mass for this time of year is in place. Most temperatures will not make it out of the 40s. The average high is still around 60 degrees. A north wind will keep a few lake effect showers going. The air is fairly dry so I don’t expect the lake effect to be too widespread. I went with a mostly cloudy sky tonight. Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be slightly milder with many spots getting to at least 50 degrees.