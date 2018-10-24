Ohio $1M dollar ticket drawn at mini market in Kettering

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The results are in from last night’s Mega Millions drawing.
The big winner was in South Carolina, with the lone $1.6 billion, jackpot-winning ticket.
The state of Ohio wasn’t too far off though.
In Kettering one ticket sold that matched all of the numbers except the megaball; locking in a $1M prize. million prize.
The million dollar ticket was sold at Bee Gee’s Minit Market in Kettering.
According to the Ohio Lottery, the winner used auto pick to choose the winning numbers.
Bee Gee’s Minit Market will receive a $1,000 sales bonus for selling a winner,
Since 2002, Ohioans have won 19 jackpot prizes and secured more than 30 winning tickets of $1 million or more.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.