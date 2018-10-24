Parma priest on leave after sexual misconduct allegations involving a minor surface

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Parma priest has been placed on leave after an accusation of sexual misconduct involving a minor that reportedly occurred 35 years ago has come to light.
According to the Diocese of Eparchy of Parma, the allegations involve Father Basil Hutsko, who has denied the accusation.
Bishop Milan Lach, the Diocese of Eparchy of Parma’s review board, and the Promoter of Justice have found the allegations against Father Hutsko to be credible.
While on administrative leave, Father Hutsko cannot serve as a priest in any capacity.
He has previously served as St. Mary in Cleveland, St. Barbara in Dayton, St. Basil in Sterling Heights, Mich., St. Mary of Marblehead, and St. Michael of Merrillville, Ind.
