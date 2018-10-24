Police ID 16-year-old gunned down in Painesville; shooter at large

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A high school student is gone, a community is reeling and the shooter remains at large.
On Wednesday, Painesville Police identified the 16-year-old boy killed last Friday night as Yorry Timley.
Timley lived in Painesville, and attended Painesville Harvey High School.
Police are aggressively searching for the boy’s killer, and are trying to determine what prompted the fatal shooting in the 500 block of Mentor Avenue.
Several juvenile acquaintances of the victim -- who were present at the time -- are being questioned, but detectives have not yet named a suspect.
Officers continue to work closely with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and other agencies in analyzing evidence.
A community in mourning held a vigil for the teen victim over the weekend, and roughly 800 people attended.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Painesville Police Department detectives at 440-392-5840.
(Editor’s note: Cleveland 19 doesn’t typically identify minors, but did so given the public nature of the case--and to help generate tips for police.)
