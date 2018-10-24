Richmond Heights council members reach out to residents in turmoil

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - It has been a month since a fatal fire ripped through an apartment building in the Loganberry Ridge complex in Richmond Heights and still some residents have not been allowed back in their apartments to see what can be salvaged.
Carol Largent has moved out of the complex but does not feel as if she can move on with her life as she waits to see if any of her belongings survived the fire, “I am past infuriated, I am depressed and I know it’s just things but they’re my things,” she said.
After the fire Cleveland 19 discovered that multiple residents had complaints about the condition of the apartment buildings including Linda Howard who told us that, since June, she has been without cold water, “I have burned myself trying to take a shower,” she said.
City Council President Eloise Henry along with other council members, concerned about the condition of the buildings have been at the complex meeting with residents, “We’re touring the apartment complex to provide the tools they need to get action,” Henry said. Council members are informing people about their right to create an association that would protect them or using legal action to institute a rent strike.
Cleveland 19 recently traveled to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan to press for answers from ROCO Management, the company that manages the apartment complex. Representatives from ROCO refused to answer our questions.
