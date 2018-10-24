Search continues for 2 suspects accused of robbing 74-year-old woman at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two teens accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in Cleveland are still on the run.
Surveillance video from inside the Sheliga Drug True Value store near East 61st Street and St. Clair Avenue shows the suspects preying on the elderly woman.
The two suspects watch the 74-year-old woman as she walks up to the register and pays. One seems to point at the lady as they follow her outside the store.
Cleveland 19’s Lacey Crisp spoke with the victim. She says she felt uneasy, so another customer walked her out to her car. But as soon as the customer left her, the two suspects pounced on her, pointed guns at her, and knocked her to the ground.
Witnesses called 911, saying, “Two young guys just robbed this lady, and they have guns. They are running around the neighborhood and snatched her purse and everything.”
In another call to 911: “The guys are still in the vicinity. We just seen them again down the street running! I had to get out this way.”
Police say they have identified both suspects. One suspect is a juvenile. The other just turned 18 and was charged in juvenile court in September with aggravated robbery. Neither are in custody.
