Some Willoughby Hills Council Members Asking Prosecutor To Investigate Mayor

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The political drama continues in Willoughby Hills. Some council members are asking a prosecutor to investigate Mayor Robert Weger.
Just weeks ago, Weger tried to get rid of six of the seven members. It's been chaos and finger pointing ever since.
At least three council members are asking for a criminal investigation into Willoughby Hills Isolated Senior Program for Everyday Relief. It’s a program created by Gloria Majeski in 2009.
Majeski is Mayor Weger’s former executive assistant. The council voted to suspend the program in February, but Councilman Chris Hallum was the only one who voted to keep it going.
Members are accusing Majeski and Hallum of wrongdoing. Hallum says, “Quite frankly, I was honored to be able to assist a resident who had been put out of a home due to a flood.
They’re saying because I helped him sell his home as a real estate agent, that is somehow wrong.”
Majeski says, “They’re saying I had $24,000 dollars unaccounted for. The whole program spent $15,598 since its inception.” Council Vice President John Plecnik says, something doesn’t add up. “This program has been referred for criminal investigation,” said Plecnik.
In a letter dated October 23rd, a release was sent out from a city council e-mail account citing the prosecutor's recommendation to Police Chief Christopher Collins.
It doesn’t say “criminal,” but it does say that “Enough suspicion is raised that further investigation should be undertaken by professionals.”
In a letter from the Lake County Prosecutor’s office dated October 12th, it’s only addressed to two members and not the entire council. Plecnik says, “It’s well past the point where we have a fiduciary duty to notify our residents of the potential danger.”
Hallum says, “I’m sad that these council people are using it as a political tool.”
