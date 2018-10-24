Streetsboro teen found guilty of killing 11-year-old brother

STREETSBORO, OH (WOIO) - The 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old brother at their Streetsboro home this past April, had pleaded no contest.
The Portage County Juvenile Court judge then found the teen guilty of aggravated murder and will sentence him on Nov. 14.
Cleveland 19 News is not naming the shooter.
Streetsboro police responded to the family’s home in the 900 block of Alden Drive on April 23 after a babysitter called 911 to report a shooting.
Paramedics transported the victim to University Hospitals-Ravenna, where he died from his injuries.
Cleveland 19 News is also not naming the victim, but he was a fifth grade student in the Streetsboro School District.
His brother stole the gun from his grandfather’s home.
Prosecutors said the gun had been locked in a cabinet and the 13-year-old dismantled part of the cabinet to get the weapon.
