Sunny Side Up: How far is too far when it comes to picking your Halloween costume?

The topic comes after Megyn Kelly’s controversial comments about blackface on Halloween.

Sunny Side Up: How far is too far when it comes to picking your Halloween costume?
The topic comes after Megyn Kelly’s controversial comments about blackface on Halloween.
By Randy Buffington | October 24, 2018 at 7:55 AM EST - Updated October 24 at 8:05 AM

LIVE NOW ON SUNNY SIDE UP: NBC’s Megyn Kelly slammed over blackface Halloween comments – How far is too far when it comes to picking your Halloween costume? Comment below and @Neeha Curtis and @Julian Glover will read your comments on air. https://buff.ly/2yXIzb1

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:

NBC’s Megyn Kelly was slammed over her comments regarding blackface for Halloween comments

Bringing us to the question of the day:

How far is too far when it comes to picking your Halloween costume?

She issued an apology to her coworkers an email but The Today Show’s Al Roker expects more:

“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.

The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.