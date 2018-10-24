Sunny Side Up: How far is too far when it comes to picking your Halloween costume?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
NBC’s Megyn Kelly was slammed over her comments regarding blackface for Halloween comments
Bringing us to the question of the day:
How far is too far when it comes to picking your Halloween costume?
She issued an apology to her coworkers an email but The Today Show’s Al Roker expects more:
