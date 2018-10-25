Akron Fright Fest goes six feet under, owners point to mock rape controversy, ‘family matters’

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The embattled Akron Fright Fest attraction has closed its doors, and ownership is attributing the decision to “current circumstances” and “family matters.”
Akron Fright Fest, which was a collection of haunted houses located at Kim Tam Park in Springfield Township, posted the following on Facebook:
The Akron-area horror attraction made national headlines earlier this month when its employees were accused of mock rape.
Sarah Lelonek said she watched in shock as a masked man pinned down and began to aggressively thrust his hips against her boyfriend, Ryan Carr.
The couple reports the scene unfolded in one of the tamer haunted houses on the property that did not require a waiver.
In an attempt to settle the public relations crisis, the attraction -- owned by Melanie Lake Inc -- fired staff involved in the alleged incident and pledged to donate money to the Rape Crisis Center of Medina County.
