Awful officiating, Hue’s issues and Baker’s gripes: Browns sour amid slump

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We’re talking Hue Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and the most lopsided “rivalry” in the NFL, Browns-Steelers, and we’re tackling these topics, and more, with two guests: former NFL scout Benjamin Allbright, and RedRight88.com’s Tom Moore.
Allbright not only believes the ice is about to crack under Jackson, he believes there’s one blockbuster move the Browns could and should make that would boost the offense immediately.
Moore, on the other hand, believes in some of the weapons already on-board; he just doesn’t trust Jackson to use them enough.
Two strong, opinionated guests. One great show. And we kick it off every weekday at 8:15 p.m. on Roku, Amazon Fire and the Cleveland 19 Facebook page!
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.