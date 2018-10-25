Christmas Ale makes its debut today at Great Lakes Brewing Co.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m., Great Lakes Brewing Company will debut its seasonal Christmas Ale beer at its First Pour Party.
It’s become an annual tradition that easily becomes one of the company busiest days. The beer’s ingredients include fresh honey, cinnamon and ginger.
Christmas Ale will be available at the company’s gift shop on Market Avenue on Friday, October 26 and at retail locations on Monday, October 29.
Santa, known as Brewer Santa, will carry in the first keg. Great Lakes Brewing Company said its Christmas Ale pairs well with roast duck, spiced desserts, and ugly Christmas sweaters.
The brewery is partnering with Lyft for discounted ride service for those using the code MERRYLYFTMASALE.
