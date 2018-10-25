4 Cleveland Indians are Gold Glove Award finalists

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Rawlings has announced four Cleveland Indians are finalists for the Gold Glove Award this year, an honor given to the MLB’s top defenders.
Yan Gomes, Corey Kluber, Francisco Lindor, and Jose Ramirez are among the 54 total finalists across the MLB.
Six players from each position are selected as finalists - three from the National League, three from the American League.
Eighteen Gold Gloves are awarded each year, with one for each position in each league. There is also the coveted Platinum Glove that is rewarded to the game’s best overall defender, which is voted on by fans.
The MLB says finalists for the Gold Glove are selected by “a combination of votes submitted by Major League managers and coaches and a sabermetric index provided by Society for American Baseball Research.”
The winners will be announced on Nov. 4.
