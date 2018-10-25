Cleveland man indicted for selling cocaine that caused fatal overdose of billionaire’s son

Officers discovered a bag of suspected cocaine, but it was later discovered after testing that the cocaine was also mixed with heroin and fentanyl.

Cleveland man indicted for selling cocaine that caused fatal overdose of billionaire’s son
Socrates S. Kokkalis (far right) was found dead on the 24th floor of the Marriot Hotel on July 14.
By Chris Anderson | October 25, 2018 at 2:13 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 2:13 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The United States Attorney’s Office has charged a man for selling a lethal combination of drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose in July.

Terry Lee Christian, 35, faces one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of using a phone to facilitate a felony drug offense. He was taken into custody on Monday.

Christian is accused of causing the July 13 death of Socrates S. Kokkalis, the son of Greek billionaire businessman, Sokratis P. Kokkalis.

Investigators from the Cleveland Police Department found Kokkalis a day later on the 24th floor of the Marriott Hotel in Cleveland.

“The Kokkalis family, with deep sorrow, announces the sudden death of Socrates S. Kokkalis, 34, during a business trip to Cleveland, USA, Saturday July 14, 2018”.
Statement provided to CNN Greece by the Kokkalis Foundation

Officers discovered a bag of suspected cocaine, but it was later discovered after testing that the cocaine was also mixed with heroin and fentanyl.

“This case is yet another reminder that any drug people are buying likely contains fentanyl, which can kill even in very small doses,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “By all accounts, the victim in this case believed he was buying cocaine, not opioids."

DNA found on the drug packaging matched Christian, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A review of Christian’s phone records also revealed that he met with Kokkalis and communicated with him several times on July 13.

Christian’s charge could also include a sentencing for causing death.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.