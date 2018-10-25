Cleveland man sentenced for fatal overdose of Brunswick resident

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling fentanyl that lead to the fatal overdose of a Brunswick man last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Ohio.
The USAO says 40-year-old Rafael Jones of Cleveland previously pleaded guilty to a firearms charge and the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
Court documents state Jones sold fentanyl to the Brunswick man on May 13, 2017 before he ingested the fentanyl and died.
Jones was reportedly arrested a month later in Cleveland and found with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and ammunition.
According to the USAO, Jones was prohibited from having handgun and ammunition because of prior convictions for domestic violence and heroin trafficking.
The case was reportedly investigated by the Medina County Drug Task Force, DEA, and Brunswick Police Department with the assistance of the Medina County Coroner’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Corts handled the prosecution.
