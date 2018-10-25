Cleveland’s East side residents ready to see the wrecking ball

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We told you earlier this week how Cleveland is demolishing 1,000 vacant homes, which is a $10 million project.
Those located near schools are getting priority.
Melissa Scott lives right next to two houses that are on the demolition list in Cleveland. When the comes down it will join more than 10,000 others razed since 2006. Scott is especially pleased that getting rid of these abandoned houses will improve the image of her neighborhood, located at East 88th Street off Superior Avenue.
“As you can see they don’t look real good, pleasing to the sight. So, I think it’s a really good idea. Kids should be able to walk anywhere safe,” she said.
The two houses, with broken windows and boarded up door -- one even with commodes on the front porch -- are within a 1,000 feet of three schools, including Daniel E. Morgan Elementary.
That fact makes the houses a prime target for the CMSD’s “Safe Routes to School” program.
“I’m okay with it because I walk to work everyday. In the midst of me walking to work I understand how children can fear walking past abandoned buildings. Plus, my kids would like to walk to school by themselves, but I don’t trust it myself,” said Zhana Erwin, a mother of five.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.