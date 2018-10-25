Garfield Heights pursuit ends in fiery crash for stolen vehicle

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A chase involving Garfield Heights police officers spilled into Cleveland and ended in a fiery crash Wednesday night.
According to Cleveland Police, the driver crashed into an apartment building on the 4700 block of Broadview Road.
Initially, a patrol officer spotted a Buick with one headlight out and ran the plates.
A registration check showed that the vehicle had been stolen in Cleveland by gunpoint.
The Officer then attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating police lights and sirens near Granger Road and Transportation Boulevard.
The driver pulled off driving through several jurisdictions until the vehicle lost control and crashed.
The suspect was rushed to MetroHealth hospital with serious injuries, and the Cleveland Fire Department extinguished the car fire.
As of now, the suspect’s condition is unknown and authorities are still investigating the incident at this time.
