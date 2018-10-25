Greyhound bus driver gets lost in Cleveland for hours on his way to New York

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Greyhound passenger reached out to Cleveland 19 when the driver of that bus spent several hours in Cleveland trying to make his way out.
Passengers had no idea the driver was lost until they started seeing the same sights over and over.
When they confronted him this is what happened.
“We’re going back to the Cleveland terminal hopefully you’ll have another driver, if not oh well.”
The driver of the bus admits on tape he was lost and would drive until he found his way.
The passengers were due in New York City at 7:30 in the morning but didn’t arrive until noon.
Arin Choo was on that bus last night.
He says “The bus driver was irrate, driving nervously and was upset when passengers asked him what was wrong.”
Arin says several people tried to help the driver,
“It’s ok if you don’t know the route just tell us what’s going on because people are on different schedules," a passenger said.
"At the end of the day we can use our GPS if he needed it and why he doesn’t have GPS who knows.”
The driver did return to the depot dropping of two passengers he felt were disruptive.
Arin reiterated again they were trying to help. The driver did eventually make his way to New York.
In our attempt to get a hold of a Greyhound rep, Cleveland 19 received no response.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.