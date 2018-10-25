Greyhound bus driver gets lost near Cleveland, cancels trip: Getting Answers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We’re getting answers after a rider alerted us to a nightmarish bus ride on a Greyhound bound for New York City from Cleveland.
Arin Johnson posted video to Twitter, which appears to show the driver admitting he is lost and telling the passengers that he will be taking them back to Cleveland.
According to Johnson, the bus was delayed for several hours on its trip to New York.
Cleveland 19 reached out to Greyhound for answers and clarification about what happened on that trip. They confirmed that they saw the video, but said they could not give us more details, pending an investigation.
They did confirm, however, that there are no GPS systems on Greyhound buses. A company spokesperson told us that's because of state laws which forbid drivers to view electronic devices to cut down on distracted driving.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulates the interstate bus industry. According to their website, you can lodge complaints against bus companies for service-related issues.
However, you can only do so for certain pre-approved conditions. One of those is a change of route without sufficient notice from the company. It is not clear if a lost driver would satisfy the requirements to lodge such a complaint.
Meanwhile, Arin Johnson said he’s glad he made it safely to New York, but he is planning to lodge a formal complaint with Greyhound. He says he’s not heard a response from the company, outside of a reply to the video he posted on Twitter.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.