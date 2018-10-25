LeBron James receives NBA Cares award for I PROMISE School

By Rachel Vadaj | October 25, 2018 at 5:48 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 5:48 PM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The NBA announced LeBron James has been given the Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

The honor is in recognition of his efforts to create the I PROMISE School and commitment to instill long-term, generational change throughout Northeast Ohio by providing lasting educational and wellness resources for youth and families in his hometown of Akron.

This is the second year since the offseason honor presented by Kaiser Permanente, which recognizes an NBA player for his work and impact from the end of the regular season to the start of the following season, has been established.

“Opening the I PROMISE School is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of because I know how important those resources are to these kids and families in Akron. To be able to create a place where they’re excited about going to school and where they feel safe and supported – that changes everything for them.  And for my Foundation, this is just the beginning for the I PROMISE School.  We’re still building and will continue to do everything we can to help these families with the challenges they face every day.”
LeBron James to the NBA

NBA President of Social Responsibility and Player Programs Kathy Behrens will present the award to James during an on-court ceremony while Kaiser Permanente and the NBA donate $10,000 on James' behalf to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

