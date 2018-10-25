LeBron James receives NBA Cares award for I PROMISE School

“Opening the I PROMISE School is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of because I know how important those resources are to these kids and families in Akron. To be able to create a place where they’re excited about going to school and where they feel safe and supported – that changes everything for them. And for my Foundation, this is just the beginning for the I PROMISE School. We’re still building and will continue to do everything we can to help these families with the challenges they face every day.”

