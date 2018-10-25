LeBron James receives NBA Cares award for I PROMISE School

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The NBA announced LeBron James has been given the Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award.
The honor is in recognition of his efforts to create the I PROMISE School and commitment to instill long-term, generational change throughout Northeast Ohio by providing lasting educational and wellness resources for youth and families in his hometown of Akron.
This is the second year since the offseason honor presented by Kaiser Permanente, which recognizes an NBA player for his work and impact from the end of the regular season to the start of the following season, has been established.
NBA President of Social Responsibility and Player Programs Kathy Behrens will present the award to James during an on-court ceremony while Kaiser Permanente and the NBA donate $10,000 on James' behalf to the LeBron James Family Foundation.
