Local Shop scaring up Halloween oddities

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - If you’re looking to up you’re Halloween game this year, Cleveland Curiosities in Lakewood may just be the ticket. The unique oddities shop opened in August. Inside you’ll find one of a kind collectibles that will shock and surprise you and get you in touch with your dark side.
Just strolling through the Madison Avenue boutique you’ll see an ancient human skeleton, two headed taxidermy cow, straight jackets, dried bugs and almost any other odd object you can imagine.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.