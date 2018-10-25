Lorain council discusses smoking ban on city-owned property

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A discussion to ban smoking on city-owned property in Lorain was introduced to council members at a meeting on Monday.
The potential ordinance, which would also include vaping and other use of other tobacco products, would prohibit smoking from all of Lorain’s parks, piers, beaches, playgrounds, bicycle paths, and other city-operated property.
The county discussed charging violators with a misdemeanor and banning from city property if found smoking.
The council meeting was scheduled to discuss how to move forward with drafting the legislation.
Similar ordinances have been passed in North Ridgeville, Oberlin, Wellington, Sandusky, and Avon Lake.
