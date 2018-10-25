Nets turn on jets in win over Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers dropped their first four games to start a season, LeBron James was just a rookie...back in 2003. Now, with James having departed once again (this time to the Lakers), the Cavs are struggling out of the gate. Still searching for that first win, after being clubbed by the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, 102-86.
Tied at 45 at the half, the Nets turned on the jets in the third quarter, outscoring the Cavs 38-17, and the Cavaliers never recovered.
D’Angelo Russell led the way for the Nets with 18 points, while former Cavalier Joe Harris added 16.
Collin Sexton, the rookie point guard, threw down 14 points for the Cavs, as did Kevin Love and Jordan Clarkson.
