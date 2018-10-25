No. 1 Kansas to lean on team loaded with transfers, freshmen

Kansas announced it would hold De Sousa out until his eligibility is cleared. His name was brought up in testimony during the trial of two former Adidas executives and the runner for a sports agent as having received impermissible benefits. All three men were found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the first domino to fall in the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption. So while De Sousa vowed two weeks ago that "I know I'm going to play," that is no longer clear. Self said there is no timetable for the investigation to be complete.