Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry and chilly today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Leftover lake effect clouds will be around this morning and then some high clouds will increase later today. I do think we will see enough sun to allow the temperatures to rise above 50 degrees this afternoon. That is still chilly for the season. It will be cloudy and dry tonight. We are closely monitoring low pressure in the southeast right now. This storm will curve up the East Coast this weekend. A lot of moisture will be increasing in Ohio from south to north tomorrow. Rain develops late day and Friday night. The set up this weekend is not pleasant. Low clouds, rain, and drizzle both Saturday and Sunday.