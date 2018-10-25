Olmsted Falls condo fire victims want access to their charred homes

OLMSTED FALLS, OH (WOIO) - Bonnie Tomko is trying to cope after she lost everything in a blaze at Chandlers Lane Condominiums in Olmsted Falls.
Forty-eight condos were damaged or destroyed.
“The whole top of our building was burned,” said Tomko, “It’s unbelievable, I can’t believe it happened.”
Tomko says what’s become even more unbelievable is the fact that she and other condo owners have waited for five weeks to get inside their homes to get anything worth salvaging.
She says Carlyle Management of Beachwood, the company that manages the condo association, has so far denied them access.
"I would like to see what is still there. I have a lot of jewelry and my dogs ashes," said Tomko.
We took Tomko's questions straight to Carlyle Management in Beachwood.
We wanted to know what's taking so long.
Charles Schulman, one of the property managers, says that condo owners will begin to have access to their units soon.
"We didn't have access to the building because there were still cause and origin investigations going on. I actually spent some hours this morning with a cause and origin investigator that was still there," said Schulman.
And there's more encouraging news: Schulman says the power is in the process of being turned back on again.
“Once the power is in place, then we can get residents in, and we’ve already formulated how we are going to do that: one unit at a time,” said Schulman.
Tomko's unit is on the third floor. Schulman says that's simply not a structurally safe area. Someone who is specially trained will have to help homeowners like Tomko retrieve what can be saved.
In the meantime, Tomko is trying to stay strong - hoping the management company keeps their word and allows everyone back into their homes as quickly as possible.
“Just trying to keep busy and talk to the other residents and try to be positive for them,” said Tomko.
