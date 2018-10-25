PETA awards Parma Heights Police for saving deer stuck in fence

PETA awards Parma Heights Police for saving deer stuck in fence
Parma Heights save deer stuck in fence. (Source: Parma Heights Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj | October 25, 2018 at 6:39 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 6:39 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - PETA is honoring Parma Heights officers the Compassionate Police Department Award after freeing a doe stuck in a fence on Saturday evening.

The department posted a video of Officer Jackson, Officer Hansen, Officer Taylor, and Sergeant Czack covering the doe’s face to keep her calm as they guided her hind legs through a narrow opening.

Our officers were able to save this doe today after she got herself trapped in a fence. Good job Officer Jackson, Officer Hansen, Officer Taylor, and Sergeant Czack!

Posted by Parma Heights Police Department on Saturday, October 20, 2018

Once free, the doe ran away from the officers seemingly uninjured.

PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien says “These compassionate and determined officers saved this doe from a frightening and life-threatening predicament. PETA encourages everyone to follow their example and come to the aid of animals in distress.”

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way”—encourages homeowners to help keep yards safe for animals by enclosing them with sturdy fencing without gaps, removing potentially poisonous plants or other materials, and covering any open sewer holes or pipes.
PETA

The Parma Heights Police Department will reportedly receive a framed certificate and a box of vegan cookies from PETA with their award.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.