PETA awards Parma Heights Police for saving deer stuck in fence

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - PETA is honoring Parma Heights officers the Compassionate Police Department Award after freeing a doe stuck in a fence on Saturday evening.
The department posted a video of Officer Jackson, Officer Hansen, Officer Taylor, and Sergeant Czack covering the doe’s face to keep her calm as they guided her hind legs through a narrow opening.
Once free, the doe ran away from the officers seemingly uninjured.
PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien says “These compassionate and determined officers saved this doe from a frightening and life-threatening predicament. PETA encourages everyone to follow their example and come to the aid of animals in distress.”
The Parma Heights Police Department will reportedly receive a framed certificate and a box of vegan cookies from PETA with their award.
