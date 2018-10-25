Garfield Heights police chase ends in fiery crash, driver rushed to MetroHealth

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A chase involving Garfield Heights police officers spilled into Cleveland and ended in a fiery crash Wednesday night.
According to Cleveland Police, the driver crashed into an apartment building in the 4700 block of Broadview Road.
The suspect was rushed to MetroHealth hospital with serious injuries, and the Cleveland Fire Department extinguished the car fire.
There was minimal damage to the apartment building, and officers are investigating.
Police have not yet announced what prompted the chase, and the suspect has not been identified.
