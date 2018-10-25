Police to increase patrol in school zone after Cleveland 19 News story

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Some Cleveland 19 News viewers reached out concerned about drivers speeding in school zones.
The latest tip came from a viewer that lives near Wilbur Wright Elementary School.
Alyson Bruner spent the morning outside of the elementary school and caught drivers with a radar gun driving 5 to 10 miles faster than the posted 20 miles per hour school zone speed limit.
School crossing guards at Wilbur Wright Elementary were surrounding the school making sure students were safe.
Cleveland 19 reached out to the Cleveland Police Department, who said officers will be increasing patrols in the area.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.