It’s time for a relatively new bug in Ohio to stink up your home like sour apples, coriander or cilantro

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -As the days and nights get colder bugs are looking for a place to winter and for some that means inside your home.
That includes a bug growing in population that is relativity new to Northeast Ohio-- the dreaded is the stink bug.
“In the late 90s, the brown marmorated stink bug, they were introduced from Eastern Asia into the United States,” according to Dr. Gavin Svenson, a bug expert with the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
“They are spreading more and more and they are becoming a real serious agricultural pest.”
A pest because according to Svenson they bug likes to eat fruit crops and leaves.
It’s believed the bug was accidentally introduced to the U.S. from shipping containers coming from Asia.
As for that smell when you try to squish one that’s made its way into your home?
“A lot of people describe it like a sour apple, or coriander, or cilantro type smells,” Svenson described.
“It’s just a defense mechanism, so if a bird grabs onto it, it emits this stuff and it’s pretty noxious."
Svenson, being a bug lover, said if one gets in his home he puts it back outside, but seeing as how this is a pest that is doing damage to crops he understands not everyone will be as kind as he is to the stink bug.
