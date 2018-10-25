Top 5 Moments in Browns-Steelers Rivalry

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When it comes to this rivalry, the Steelers have been bullies for the past two decades, but the Browns have always hit back, and if you go back a little further, you'll find one historic beatdown.
1989. Bernie Kosar and the Browns went into Three Rivers Stadium on opening day and lit the Black and Gold up. But it wasn’t an air attack. It was the ground game that did it, and a defense that held the Steelers to 53 total yards in a 51-0 spanking. It remains the worst loss in Steelers history.
Four years later, in Bill Cowher’s second season in Pittsburgh, he brought his team to the old stadium by the lake, and watched Eric Metcalf torch him...not once...but twice, with two electrifying punt returns, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter.
October 5, 2003. Tim Couch was back in the starting lineup, and took advantage by shining on Sunday night football...throwing for two touchdowns and running for another one, as the Browns beat the Steelers by 20. Fifteen years later, it remains their only win at Heinz Field.
Prior to that, it took 'em 17 tries to finally win at Three Rivers Stadium, but on October 5, 1986, they snapped the streak, Bernie to Webster, and Ice Cube’s 100 yd return.
Speaking of 100 yard returns, Josh Cribbs ran the tightrope on his, at Heinz Field, in 2007. Even in defeat, it was a spectacular moment.
