US Postal Service taking deep look at how to block bomb deliveries

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 is getting answers on guidelines when it comes to screening packages, and what the U.S. Postal Service is doing to prevent these types of attacks.
Thankfully, there was no detonation among multiple explosives sent out to Democrats all over the U.S.
However, Cleveland 19 has been told the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is working closely with law enforcement partners in this ongoing investigation.
In a statement, Postal Inspector Tammy Mayle ensured the U.S. Postal Service has response teams nationwide for investigating suspicious packages through the dangerous mail investigations program (DMI).
“DMI Inspectors are trained to recognize the common characteristics of suspicious mail and are highly proficient in the use of state-of-the-art equipment to include portable X-ray machines. Any reports of suspicious mailings are taken very seriously, as they may impact the safety of postal employees and disrupt the processing of mail. We strive to provide a safe and secure mail system, preserve the integrity of the mail, and, most importantly, ensure a safe environment for postal employees...Postal Service customers, and the American public,” stated inspector Mayle.
As far as how these explosive packages have been slipping through the cracks of screenings at the post office, that information is being withheld as the incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.