Wave of dollar store robberies continues; weapons drawn in latest crime

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the aggravated robbery that took place at 11:22 p.m. on Wednesday at the Family Dollar on 7415 Superior Avenue.
A family dollar employee reportedly noticed a garbage bag filled with merchandise in the back of the store. When he went to look inside the bag, police say the suspect encountered him warning he needed the merchandise or he would pull out his knife.
Authorities say when the suspect yelled for someone to call police, the suspect pulled the knife out.
According to police, the employee stepped back and attempted to pull out his firearm, which he has a CCW license for. At this time, the suspect reportedly made his way out of the store and walked eastbound down Superior Avenue.
The employee reportedly showed police surveillance footage and describe the suspect as a 50-year-old man wearing a black leather jacket and grat pants.
Police say the estimated value of the stolen merchandise in the bag is $200 worth of shirts, socks, boxers, and other miscellaneous clothing items.
According to detectives, Family Dollar is offering a $1000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.
