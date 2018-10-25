Who’s the most despised Steeler of all time?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It may be the most lump-sided match up in sports history but the Dawg Pound could care less.
Over the years Cleveland has had quite the battle with the black and yellow bringing up memories of some of the biggest villians to wear the colors.
If you happened to forget why the rivalry is so deep, here’s a reminder:
The Cleveland Browns are set to face off against their old foe, the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m.
All time record
58-74-1
This will be the Browns second time playing the Steelers this season.
In the home opener they finished the game in a tie, for a moral victory.
The Cleveland faithful are hoping for an even better outcome this weekend.
Baker Mayfield and company will walk onto Heinz Field ready for anything.
