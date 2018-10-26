Brewery launches craft beer airline between London and Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - BrewDog, a brewery with a Columbus, Ohio location, is launching the world’s first beer-themed airline.
The flights on BrewDog Airlines' Boeing 767 take to the skies in Feb. 2019 between London and Columbus, and will feature beer specifically concocted to taste better with altitude.
Passengers will also be served BrewDog-inspired foods. entertainment, and other amenities.
Once in Columbus, accommodations at the “world’s first beer hotel” and a tour of the Columbus BrewDogs location can be arranged.
