DETROIT, MI (WOIO) - The Cavs dip to 0-5 on the season with a 110-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Kyle Korver led the way for the Cavs with 21 pts, Clarkson had 18 but it wasn’t enough to overcome 26 apiece from Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. The Wine and Gold will have another chance at their 1st win of the season Saturday when the Pacers come to town, game time 7:30pm.