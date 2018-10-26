Cleveland Heights’ On the Rise imparts delicious focaccia wisdom: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For the poolish: combine flour, water and yeast in a small bowl and mix with a fork. Be sure that all of the flour is mixed in well. Then cover the bowl and allow to sit for 12 hours.
Flour, 120 grams
Water, 90 grams (should be 70 degree water)
Cake yeast, 1 gram
Once the Starter is very bubbly and active you can mix the main dough.
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix with a larger spoon at first to bring all the ingredients together.
Flour, 500 grams
Poolish, 210 grams
Water, 312 grams (should be 70 degree water)
Olive oil, 15 grams
Cake yeast, 5 grams
Salt, 10 grams
Once all of the flour is hydrated, scrape the dough onto a floured surface and kneed it for 10 minutes.
The dough should start to become smoother looking as the gluten begins to develop.
To test if the dough is ready, you can stretch a small section out, trying to create a thin “window” of dough that is paper thin without breaking.
