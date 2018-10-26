Cleveland Paranormal Society to host Public Square festival Saturday, they’ll let you know where to find unsettled spirits

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Cleveland Area Paranormal Society wants to be a spooky community outreach program, sharing the folklore and stories of the city from the past and present.
On Saturday, Oct. 27 the group is hosting the first Paranormal Festival in Public Square from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The event follows months of very successful “haunted tours” of the city, and the buildings and locations believed to be occupied by spirits.
Standing in Erie Cemetery, Cleveland’s oldest permanent burial ground Marleigh McVeigh tells tales of hauntings, and unsettled spirits that reside in the city.
“I like to tell people about the unknown, people buried here,” McVeigh said.
She points to one of her favorites, a gravestone that reads, “They remained, while others fled,” the final resting place of some of Cleveland’s oldest settlers.
McVeigh, a transplant from Akron, is fascinated with the city’s history and architecture.
“Cleveland has many things remaining from our heyday,” McVeigh reminds visitors to Erie Cemetery. “This lends to a lot of cool folklore.”
For McVeigh the folklore is a way to share Cleveland’s history. History can be “boring” when just read from books she says. But, combined with the folklore and stories of unsettled spirits McVeigh likes to bring that history back to life.
If evidenced by the participation in her haunted tours, residents seem to enjoy the storytelling as well. Most of her tours are selling out.
The Public Square event hosted by the Cleveland Area Paranormal Society will be the first of its kind, Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For those who purchase tickets there will be a special tour of a surprise Cleveland location.
