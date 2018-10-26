Cleveland unveils 3 murals that pay tribute to ‘Freedom of Speech’ week

The City Club of Cleveland celebrated Free Speech Week (Oct. 22-28, 2018) by commissioning three murals by local artists. The “Freedom of Speech Mural Project” features three murals throughout the city. Artist Donald Black Jr. puts the finishing touches on his mural at the Cleveland Public Library, Rice Branch. (Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | October 26, 2018 at 4:25 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 4:25 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Cleveland is a bit more colorful and thoughtful after a week of celebrating the First Amendment.

The City Club of Cleveland celebrated Free Speech Week (Oct. 22-28, 2018) by commissioning three murals by local artists.

The “Freedom of Speech Mural Project” features three murals throughout the city. A mural at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District New Tech Collinwood High School was designed by the late Christopher Darling. The piece features three panels highlighting Dialogue, Diversity and Democracy.

Artist April Bleakney designed a mural that is hanging in Playhouse Square near Bonfoey Gallery.

The third mural was finished on Friday, Oct. 26 by artist Donald Black Jr. at the Harvey Rice branch of the Cleveland Public Library.

Black was finishing his mural as the week closed and articulated his thoughts about free speech that arguably represented the divide the country is feeling and the importance of free speech to make a statement that may not necessarily be popular.

“I was part of a project that illustrated free speech, and I don’t really buy into free speech,” Black said moments after finishing his mural “Your silence will not save you.”

“I created an image that was trying to articulate the things, some of the things that need to be said, that go against what the country really wants articulated,” Black said. “So for me, I spoke to that idea.”

Free Speech Week was created in 2005 to raise public awareness about free speech and a free press. Free Speech Week was created by The Media Institute, a nonprofit foundation, which was created to promote the first amendment.

