'Fall Fear Fest’ heading into final weekend of Halloween scares

CHARDON, OH (WOIO) - Zombies, ghouls and creepy creatures are the stars of the Fall Fear Fest at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon.
Haunt Director Perry Catanese said preparing the experience for guests, which includes the Cabin of Carnage, Killaway’s FREAK Show and the Trail of Terrors, is a year-long effort.
Catanese has been in the industry since 1992.
Friday morning on Wake Up Cleveland, Catanese and a team of employees gave a tour of the complex that promises heart-pounding thrills.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.