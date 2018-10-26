Happy Dog ending tenure at Cleveland’s fabled Euclid Tavern

The West side location will remain open.
By Chris Anderson | October 26, 2018 at 11:14 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 11:14 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Happy Dog is ending its run at the 109-year-old Euclid Tavern in Cleveland’s University Circle.

The lively bar, eatery, and music venue, which took over the East side fixture over 4 years ago, will be closing on Saturday, Nov. 17 the owners announced on Facebook Friday morning.

Under the ownership of Happy Dog, the landmark has been a concert venue for more than 750 bands, has been used as a platform to read poetry and literature, and has served as a gathering place for friends and foodies.

Entertainers and performers are still scheduled to appear at the Happy Dog at the Euclid Tavern through closing.

Even though the East side Happy Dog location will be closing, the Gordon Square venue on Detroit Avenue will remain open.

