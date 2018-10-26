How to look up sex offenders in your neighborhood before trick-or-treating in Northeast Ohio

It's very easy to search for sex offenders living in your neighborhood.
By Dan DeRoos | October 26, 2018 at 10:31 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 10:31 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Before heading out with your ghosts and goblins for trick-or-treating you may want to look up and see if there are sex offenders living in your neighborhood.

Offenders, by law, must report to local sheriff departments where they live and in turn the sheriff departments have interactive maps to show where offenders claim they live.

By putting in your address, you not only find out where each offender lives, but their name, picture and the crime for which they were convicted.

At random we selected the 800 block of Bertha Avenue in Akron and found there are four offenders who live in about a 15 block radius.

In a random search of the 800 block of Bertha Ave. in Akron there are four offenders who live in the area.
The four offenders had been convicted of everything from rape, promoting prostitution and sexual battery.

Here are links to Northeast Ohio Sheriff Departments to look up offenders in your area:

Cuyahoga County

Summit County

Lake County

Stark County

Medina County

Ashtabula County

Geauga County

Sandusky County

Lorain County

Huron County

All county list

