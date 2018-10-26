New multi-agency ‘Strike Force’ takes aim at Northeast Ohio’s drug epidemic

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was in Cleveland Friday to announce a new “strike force."
It will target drug traffickers in Northeast Ohio to fight the the ever-deepening opioid epidemic.
Thousands of Americans have died from overdoses, and the Deputy Attorney General wants to change that with the coordinated network of federal, state and local law enforcement that will work together over state lines.
It’s called the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
“There’s no doubt that here in Ohio you’ve suffered this epidemic more than most states,” continued Rosenstein.
But other states definitely aren’t strangers to the tragedies caused by Drug use. 20-year-old University of Alabama Student Ashlynn Bailey overdosed on the dangerous drug Fentanyl.
Thanks to multiple agencies working together, the person -- who allegedly sold Bailey the drugs -- was able to be taken off the streets.
Officials here are hoping for that exact same type of success, as it was this type of strike force that helped make one of the largest drug seizures in California history-the agencies were able to stop a truck carrying 10 tons of weed.
Officials were able to trace that back to a warehouse where they found 10 more tons of pot.
Agents later found a tunnel that spanned about 600 yards from that warehouse to a location in Mexico.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.