Northeast Ohio Weather: Very damp and cold this weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The weather set up is looking ugly for Ohio this weekend. An East Coast storm will pull moisture our way. This will be combined with a broad area of low pressure over the Great Lakes this weekend. These two factors will keep us unsettled with plenty of rain and drizzle in the forecast. I have most of today dry across our region. Plenty of clouds and temperatures warming to the low to mid 50s. The rain will quickly fill in this evening. It’s pretty much a wash out tomorrow.