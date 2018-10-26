Prison inmate tells authorities where he buried his wife in exchange for Xbox

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man convicted of murdering his wife eight years ago has finally shown investigators where he buried her body.
He got something in return.
According to Michigan jail officials, Doug Stewart had asked for “perks,” many of which were denied.
When he asked for an Xbox in exchange for telling investigators where he buried his wife’s body, they said yes.
Michael Frantz works for a company called Jail Time Consulting.
He tries to make inmates stay as productive and constructive as possible.
“We do everything from sentencing reduction programs, which means getting them out of prison early, to getting transfers to furloughs,” Franz explained.
When we asked him about the Xbox quid pro quo, he was dumbfounded.
He said he’s never heard of giving an inmate a video game system for information.
“I think that’s totally absurd,” Frantz exclaimed.
Are inmates here in Northeast Ohio offered “perks” or other incentives in exchange for information?
We asked the department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. In a statement they explained, “DRC utilizes privileges and incentives in a variety of ways to promote and acknowledge pro-social behavior. Wardens have discretion about the types of incentives that are appropriate for their respective facility/security level.”
“The perks in prison are not what you and I would consider a perk,” Franz said. Franz says typically inmates can offer information in return for a reduced sentence, or a lower security facility.
Through good behavior, they can also earn other incentives you and I may never have thought about. “Things like getting two pillows, maybe an extra blanket. A bottom bunk is a huge perk,” Franz said. He explains you cannot give inmates extra food or clothing.
In the case of the Michigan man, jail officials say they were actually already looking into getting an Xbox for the unit where Stewart is being housed.
It will not be connected to the Internet.
