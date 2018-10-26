Security issue at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport leaves 2 city officials suspended

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Mayor’s office reports a security incident occurred at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport involving two city officials.
One official was reportedly placed on immediate suspension with their security credentials revoked in accordance with airport and TSA polices and procedures.
The Mayor’s office says the other official is out of the office, but their status will be addressed when they return.
More information will become available as this incident undergoes further investigation.
