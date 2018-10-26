Speeding through Garfield Heights school zone has residents concerned

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - School in Northeast Ohio is underway, and that, of course, means drivers should be obeying the law in school zones.
However, many viewers have reached out to Cleveland 19 News concerned about drivers speeding in school zones.
The most recent tip to Cleveland 19 News came from a viewer in Garfield Heights. The viewer was concerned about drivers speeding along East 126th Street near Trinity High School.
Cleveland 19 News reached out to Garfield Heights police and they helped get the viewers results.
During a 30-minute period, officers pulled over four drivers for speeding in the restricted school zone.
Drivers going over the posted speed of 20 miles per hour during restricted hours could get slapped with a nearly $200 ticket.
